Trump Aides 'Dreading' a Return of 'Trainwreck' Corey Lewandowski

As the White House struggles to maintain message discipline with a compulsive tweeter in the Oval Office, whispers of Corey Lewandowski’s reemergence have senior Trump administration officials gnashing their teeth.

"It would be another trainwreck," one White House official told The Daily Beast, bluntly. "I'm dreading that it could even happen…though he'll probably be kept outside [the White House], it's looking like."

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has been strongly considering signing on campaign aides David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski as war-room “crisis managers” to assist in grappling with the Russia-related fallout and mounting scandals. The president has discussed either placing the two Republican operatives at an outside, allied entity, or within the West Wing itself.

Lewandowski—Trump’s combative one-time campaign manager and chief enabler who was fired from the campaign after bruising a female reporter—is expected to amplify and encourage, not curtail, the president’s more aggressive and uncouth instincts, if he lands a White House gig. He would “only add to the toxicity of the White House,” predicted a senior administration official and former Trump campaign aide.