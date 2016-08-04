Kris Kobach Is Angry About 'Aliens' Lecturing On The Constitution | Crooks and Liars

I was definitely waiting with bated breath to know what super-nativist Kris Kobach thinks about Khzir Khan and his remarks. He did not disappoint.

This conversation on his weekly radio show with caller "Sarah" is the epitome of nativist hate.

“Well, it’s amazing how the left tries to distort what he says,” Kobach responded. “But the bottom line is he’s voicing a concern that many Americans have that we are letting into the United States radicalized Muslims from high-risk areas.”

The caller said that those radicalized Muslims are “already here, some of them,” citing the murder of a priest in France.

“You know,” Sarah continued, in an apparent reference to Khan’s DNC speech, “I am tired also of foreigners coming in our country and telling us what our Constitution says. We have a Constitution that empowers us and states we must maintain our borders in a sensible, enlightened, civilized way. We are not allowed to let anyone in and it’s against the law to do that because this is against the sanity and order of society. Any sane person of average intelligence should be able to figure this out, but our Constitution, they should learn the Constitution.”

“It is maddening to be lectured about our Constitution and about what American law should be by aliens in the United States,” Kobach agreed.

“My ancestors came here in the 1600s, I think I know a little bit about what it’s all about here,” Sarah interjected.