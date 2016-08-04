Megyn Kelly: Scarborough 'could not have promoted Trump more' | TheHill

Fox News host Megyn Kelly went after MSNBC's Joe Scarborough during her prime-time program Wednesday night, saying the "Morning Joe" host altered his coverage of Donald Trumpafter Republican presidential nominee turned on him.

"Even MSNBC and their morning program over there, I mean, they could not have promoted Trump more," Kelly told her on-set guest, Dana Perino. "And now today, Joe Scarborough is out there talking about how 'three times in one meeting, he [Trump] asked why he couldn't drop a nuclear weapon.'

"Once Trump got mad at him," she concluded, "he stopped saying nice things about him."

Kelly was referring to Tuesday's edition of "Morning Joe," when Scarborough claimed Trump asked a "foreign policy expert" on several occasions, "Why can't we use nuclear weapons?"