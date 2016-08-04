On MSNBC, Former Nuclear Missile-Launch Officer Says The Thought Of Trump With Nukes "Keeps Me Up At Night"

CHRIS HAYES (HOST): You wrote this. "I could sit a hundred feet underground on alert knowing that POTUS would not make me do my duty, not unless it was the absolute last resort. But imagine having to turn launch keys not knowing if we were under attack, or if it was because a foreign leader said a mean thing on Twitter." That's the kind of tail-risk scenario that has run through a lot of people's minds. Hillary Clinton's mentioned it, but it's just something that you hear come up. Celinda Lake talked about a focus group, I mean -- even if it's infinitesimally small of a chance, it is -- does it stop you, does it keep you up at night, in a certain way?

JOHN NOONAN: Well, it does. Frankly, the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency keeps me up at night, regardless of our strategic forces. I have several friends in the military still that are like family to me, and the thought of him as Commander-In-Chief is disconcerting. They're going to be looking to him for leadership. They deserve the best leadership in the world, and I don't think they're going to get it with Donald Trump. You add nuclear forces, strategic forces to that equation and it gets ugly very fast.