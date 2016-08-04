Trump Keeps Failing and It Doesn't Matter - The Daily Beast

Donald Trump is arguably the worst presidential candidate in recent history. He hates babies, is racist, mocks the disabled and the parents of fallen veterans. And yet here we are.

In the past 48 hours, everything went wrong for Donald Trump.

He lied and ranted more than usual, he insulted and offended, his friends used the press to criticize him, and his enemies in his own party said they were voting for Hillary Clinton, while anonymous reports ran rampant that his campaign was falling apart at the seams. Meanwhile, his poll numbers were going down.

But the rules and customs of American politics have not and do not apply to Trump; therefore, we cannot judge his presidential campaign within their context.

Trump and his campaign cannot be off message because Trump and his campaign do not have a message. Trump and his campaign cannot be in disarray because Trump and his campaign invite and weaponize disarray.

In short, nothing matters.