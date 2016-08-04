Charlie Dent on not voting for Trump: He's crossed 'a bridge too far' - The Morning Call

.S. Rep. Charlie Dent, who has been among the most critical GOP voices in Congress regarding Donald Trump's candidacy, has joined a small but growing group of Republican elected officials who won't be voting for their party's presidential nominee.

The Allentown legislator said Trump's controversial comments have become "too much" for him to support the Republican atop the general-election ticket, referencing remarks directed at Muslims, Mexicans, veterans, the family members of soldiers killed in action, as well as fellow Republicans.

"It's a bridge too far," Dent told The Morning Call on Wednesday, regarding Trump's tone and pattern of behavior.

Dent also won't be voting for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, whom he describes as "seriously flawed," due in part to Clinton's decision to use a private email server while she was secretary of state.

He isn't alone in that view: A trickle of elected Republicans and those formerly in office have said they won't be backing Trump, with some also opposing Clinton. One of Dent's colleagues in the U.S. House, Richard Hanna of New York, became the first congressional Republicans to say he'll be voting for Clinton.