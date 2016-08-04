Four-star Navy admiral skewers "unstable" Donald Trump - CBS News

As Donald Trump's campaign continues this week embroiled in a series of controversies, a retired four-star admiral, John B. Nathman, has added his voice to the chorus of military voices blasting the Republican nominee over his incendiary comments about the Khan family.

"As Mr. Khan reminded us, it's time now for American leadership to repudiate Donald Trump," Nathman said in a statement. "What is required is not just the recognition of Trump's lack of temperament to serve, but I would add it also takes personal courage to say it out loud."

Nathman is a retired United States Navy admiral who has spoken out in favor of Democratic causes before. He was a co-chairman for then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign in 2008 and spoke at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. At that convention, the DNC apologized after his speech for accidentally featuring Russian warships behind Nathman during a veterans tribute.

He has, however, largely stayed out of the political arena in the 2016 election cycle. Nathman's rebuke included a plea to Republican leaders.

"Where is the personal courage of national Republican leaders when it comes to telling Americans this man is not fit for the Presidency of the United States?" Nathman said. "It's time to stop pretending Trump is in any way an acceptable candidate. His unstable temperament and ignorance make it clear he cannot serve as president."