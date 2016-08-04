This 30 second video is absolutely devastating for Donald Trump - The Washington Post

John McCain — one of the most respected voices in the Republican Party on national security — was asked a direct question: Are you comfortable with Donald Trump possibly having control of our nuclear arsenal?

This should be a no-brainer, since McCain is supporting Trump for president, a gig that includes having a measure of control over that aforementioned nuclear arsenal.

But in answering the question, McCain pulled a big time homina homina homina. He declined to answer, other than to say: This is on you to figure out, American voters!

That’s not an exaggeration in the least. Here’s the video, which was flagged for me by a Democrat, of McCain taking on this question in an exchange with reporters yesterday:

Here’s the transcript:

QUESTION: Are you comfortable with Donald Trump possibly having control of the nuclear arsenal? McCAIN: [Silence, followed by unintelligible stammering.] Anyone that the people of this country choose to be the commander in chief and the President of the United States — therefore can lead this country, and will lead in a responsible fashion. Anyone who is elected president fairly in this country. And that’s the way that our democratic system works. That’s how our government works. The American people select the next president of the United States, knowing full well what the role of the commander in chief is. Therefore, I have the utmost respect for the verdict of the people.

The careful listener will have noted that McCain declined to say whether he himself would be comfortable with Trump gaining control of the nuclear arsenal. Instead, he essentially said that the American voters will have to take into account that electing Donald Trump president would bring about that outcome, and added that if the American people went ahead and chose Trump in the full knowledge that this is what they would be doing, then he would respect their verdict.

Translation: Better choose wisely, American voters! I’m not helpin’ ya on this one!