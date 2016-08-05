Donald Trump's Campaign Website Won't Let You Cancel Recurring Donations | Mic

You used to love Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but now you've had a change of heart — and want to cancel your recurring monthly donation to his campaign?

Too bad.

As the screenshots below demonstrate, there is no option on Trump's website to cancel monthly contributions or remove your credit card information: Once you've set up a donation, you may only switch from one valid credit card to another.

On Wednesday, CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond tweeted a screenshot of an email from a disenchanted Trump donor who alleged that the campaign has not returned voice message requests to cancel contributions (The identity of the alleged donor is not shown).

INBOX: Help, I set up a recurring contribution to Trump's campaign & want to cancel it: (cc: @realDonaldTrump)

6:48 PM - 3 Aug 2016 · Florida, USA, United States

After investigating, Mic can confirm that there is no easy option to stop recurring donations on Trump's donation site: We set up a recurring donation of $1 and found no button or other obvious way to cancel payments or remove a credit card from the system — either on the homepage, the "update card" page, or in your contribution confirmation email.