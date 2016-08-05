Michael Morell dropped CBS News analyst job to support Hillary Clinton

Former CIA director Michael Morell dropped his gig as a CBS News analyst before going public with his support of Hillary Clinton, POLITICO has confirmed.

Morell joined CBS News as an intelligence, national security and counterterrorism contributor in 2014. But before he came out publicly in support of Hillary Clinton via a New York Times op-ed on Friday, he cut off his arrangement with CBS News.

"Yes, essentially, he did make sure to sever ties before doing anything political," a CBS source confirmed.

