Hannity Loses It After 'A**hole' WSJ Editor Calls Him 'Dumbest' Fox Anchor

If you hit Sean Hannity on social media, he's going to hit back hard.

The conservative talking head went on a late-night Twitter rampage on Thursday after Wall Street Journal editor Bret Stephens called him "Fox News' dumbest anchor."

Stephens kicked it off by tweeting about Hannity's anti-GOP establishment rant earlier this week:

Fox News' dumbest anchor had a message for y'all:https://www.yahoo.com/news/hannity-trump-ryan-sick-tired-000000010.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=tw … via @Yahoo

6:52 PM - 4 Aug 2016

Hannity to GOP leaders: ‘I’m getting a little sick and tired of all of you’

yahoo.com

The talk radio host did not take kindly to the remark from the "Wsj genius":