Hannity Loses It After 'A**hole' WSJ Editor Calls Him 'Dumbest' Fox Anchor

Article Photo

If you hit Sean Hannity on social media, he's going to hit back hard.

The conservative talking head went on a late-night Twitter rampage on Thursday after Wall Street Journal editor Bret Stephens called him "Fox News' dumbest anchor."

Stephens kicked it off by tweeting about Hannity's anti-GOP establishment rant earlier this week:

 


Bret Stephens ✔@StephensWSJ

Fox News' dumbest anchor had a message for y'all:https://www.yahoo.com/news/hannity-trump-ryan-sick-tired-000000010.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=tw … via @Yahoo

6:52 PM - 4 Aug 2016

Hannity to GOP leaders: ‘I’m getting a little sick and tired of all of you’

Fox News host Sean Hannity says Republican leaders will be to blame if Donald Trump loses the presidential election. The conservative pundit told listeners of his talk radio show on Wednesday that he...

yahoo.com

 

 

The talk radio host did not take kindly to the remark from the "Wsj genius":

