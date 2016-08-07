The United States of Trump? - POLITICO Magazine

Rosemary Hernandez lives in a Florida suburb called The Hammocks, a mostly Hispanic subdivision of pastel stucco homes built on former swampland south of Miami. There are palm trees in the yards, SUVs in the driveways and “Bienvenidos” on the front doormats. Property values have rebounded nicely since the financial crisis of 2008. The job market has bounced back, too, and Hernandez is working as a human resources manager.

Hernandez voted against Barack Obama twice, because she doubted his eloquent promises and feared he would make the kind of mess in her adopted country that big-talking politicians have made in her native Venezuela. But she now thinks her fears were a bit silly. America has enjoyed a record 75 consecutive months of job growth, cutting the unemployment rate in half. As the Obama era winds down, she thinks things are going pretty well.

Her new fear is another big talker named Donald Trump. She gets the visceral appeal of Trump’s say-anything political incorrectness, but she finds the angry, blustery things he actually says—about Hispanics, the economy and the world—disturbing. “Extremes scare me,” she says. “Trump is too hot.” In November, she says, she’ll reluctantly vote for Hillary Clinton over an impulsive, divisive primal scream of a candidate.

