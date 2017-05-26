Newsvine

Boehner Calls Trump Presidency 'A Complete Disaster' – Talking Points Memo

Fri May 26, 2017
Former House Speaker John Boehner engaged in some schadenfreude Wednesday at the setbacks experienced by the Trump administration.

In an interview at the KPMG Global Energy Conference reported by industry publication Rigzone, Boehner expressed a familiar relief at trading government for corporate work.

“I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee and say hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah,” he said.

“Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster,” Boehner said, referring to President Donald Trump. “He’s still learning how to be president.”

Boehner added, referring to Trump entering the presidency, that he “just never envisioned him in that role.” He suggested the President not be allowed to tweet overnight, the publication said.

 

