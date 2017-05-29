Uh-Oh! Trump Says He Has 'Total Confidence' In Kushner As His Star Fades At WH – Talking Points Memo

President Donald Trump defended his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sunday as reports on Kushner’s contacts with Russian officials piled up and his clout in the White House reportedly began to fade.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country,” Trump said in a statement to the New York Times. “I have total confidence in him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person.”

Yet despite Trump’s public display of support for Kushner, the President has become increasingly unhappy with Kushner, according to the New York Times. Trump was not pleased when Kushner’s sister pitched EB-5 visas to potential Chinese investors, the Times reported. And the President recently told Kushner to quit pushing for the ouster of Steve Bannon, another top advisor with whom Kushner has constantly butted heads, per the Times.