The STAGGERING Truth About Female Veteran Suicide | In Military

Jamie Brunette was the very definition of “success”. She was forward-thinking and had a solid family support structure, close friends and 11 highly productive years in the U.S. Air Force. This beautiful young woman was planning for the future. She had recently purchased an Orangetheory Fitness franchise to satisfy her passion for both fitness and business. After all, why not get paid doing something you love?

In a required essay that she wrote about why she wanted to become an Air Force officer, she stated: “Hard work, a strong focus and a great attitude have proven to be key components to accomplishing my goals and continued success. I try to stay busy with positive ambitions in my life. I do not believe that there is a limit on the knowledge in this world and I hope that I am never fully satisfied with myself.”

But Jamie was never able to fully realize her goals. The 30-year-old was found dead in the back of her car on February 9, 2015. Law enforcement stated that she killed herself with a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun that she had purchased about six months earlier, according to The Tampa Tribune.