The 10 hottest, sweatiest, most humid summer movies ever made - Salon.com

Some like it hot. With summer unofficially starting this weekend, it’s time to sweat. While it might be nice to cool off in an air-conditioned home or theatre, the characters in these films all feel the heat — literally. Here are 10 scorching-hot flicks that pass the sweat test.

“Body Heat”Is there anything sultrier that Kathleen Turner’s femme fatale in writer-director Lawrence Kasdan’s steamy “Body Heat?” In her auspicious film debut, Turner plays Matty Walker, a woman who wants her rich husband (Richard Crenna) dead, and asks her lover, the not-so-bright Ned Racine (William Hurt) to help her kill him. Set in Miami, during an infernal heat wave, Matty spills cherry-water ice on her white blouse one night. Ned offers to wipe it off. “You don’t want to lick it?” Matty purrs seductively, as viewers melt. That’s just the foreplay. The sex scenes are even hotter.