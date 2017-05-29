The most cringe-worthy moments from Trump's first international trip.

President Donald Trump is going back home. After nine days abroad in the Middle East and Europe, the commander in chief left Italy on Saturday afternoon to fly back to a White House that is steeped in scandal and turmoil. Trump celebrated the trip as a “home run.”

But before we get back to Washington, let’s look at some of the most memorable and embarrassing moments from the trip, in chronological order.

Dancing in Saudi Arabia

The curtsy seen around the world

Ice cold hand-slap

Geography fail

Facing off with Macron

Macron greets leader of free world first [Merkel]

The Montenegro shove