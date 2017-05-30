Conservatives Cry Misogynist Tears Over All-Female Wonder Woman Show | Village Voice

The Trump Presidency is making it hard for even conservatives to take conservatism seriously, so rightwing outlets increasingly avoid The Leader’s nonsense and console themselves with culture-war fantasies. National Review, for example, recently featured long paens to the conservative values of Billy Joel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and celebrated the holiday weekend with “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Memorial Day Movies” — which they advertised as “films certain to drive your liberal friends crazy,” because they’re war pictures and liberals all think “serving one’s country in uniform” is just something to be “dismissed or derided.” Take that, Hanoi Jane!

This may explain why the big thing currently exciting the brethren is not a policy or political matter, but some theaters offering ladies-only movie showings and some asshole promising to disrupt them