Did he flip? Carter Page 'more than cooperating' with House Intelligence investigation

ABC News reports that Carter Page is “more than cooperating” with the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence.

“In the interest of finally providing the American people with some accurate information at long last, I hope that we can proceed with this straight dialogue soon,” ABC News says Page wrote in a letter to the Intelligence Committee.

ABC News also reported that Page will not be testifying this week.

“While we anticipate interviews to begin shortly, we have agreed that the pace of those interviews will be dictated by the needs of the investigation and not the preferences of outside parties,” ranking committee member Adam Schiff (D-California) said in a statement.